Authorities on Thursday identified the man who drowned on Christmas Day in a Hopkins apartment complex pool.

Gideon Yalley, 27, of Hopkins, drowned in the pool at the Geenfield Apartments clubhouse in the 900 block of Feltl Court, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The examiner’s office classified the death as accidental. Authorities have yet to release any additional details behind the incident.