Authorities have identified the man who died while being arrested by Rochester police outside a grocery store.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said it was Albert T. Dashow, 39, of Rochester, who struggled while trying to flee police Wednesday night and died after being taken to the pavement.

The medical examiner held off, however, on addressing a cause or manner involved in Dashow’s death.

The altercation occurred about 9 p.m. outside the Cub Foods store in the 1000 block of SE. 15th Avenue after Dashow was pulled over in his pickup truck during a traffic stop for numerous violations, police said.

Dashow attempted to drive away, but the officer was able to get the vehicle to stop in the same area, police said.

Once the vehicle was finally stopped, a physical struggle immediately ensued, Police Chief Jim Franklin said. Officers immediately began lifesaving efforts and called for an ambulance, the chief continued.

Police have not offered specifics on what led to the traffic stop or what means the officers used in apprehending the man, whose identity has not been released.

A police statement said no officers fired their weapons during the encounter. All of the officers had on body-worn cameras, and the video has been turned over to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is now investigating the incident.

In the meantime, the responding officers were placed on standard administrative leave and the BCA as of Sunday morning has said nothing about the altercation.