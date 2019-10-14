Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed last week near a north Minneapolis intersection where another man was also wounded by gunfire.

Mustafa Ali, 25, of Minneapolis, suffered multiple gunshot wounds early Friday evening near N. Aldrich and 23rd Avenues, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday.

No arrests have been made, said police spokesman John Elder, who added Monday that the "case is progressing nicely."

Police were called to the area on a report of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. While en route, they were flagged down at N. Lyndale and 17th Avenues by someone who was driving a wounded Ali toward a hospital.

First responders removed Ali from the car and found he had no pulse; he died at the scene.

Another man with a gunshot wound to the back was taken to HCMC and initially reported to be in critical condition. As of Monday, Elder said, the man "is improving."

Investigators recovered a gun near where the gunfire erupted.

The crime lab examined a dark sedan parked on the street that was peppered with bullet holes inside and outside.

Ali's death was the city's 35th homicide of the year, and it occurred about a block north of a troubled corner that has been the source of countless resident complaints about criminal activity.