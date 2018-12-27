Authorities on Thursday identified the two men who were shot, one fatally, in Hibbing, Minn, while the suspect remains on the run.

The manhunt continues for the gunman, 29-year-old Jerome D. Spann, who fled in a vehicle from the scene Tuesday with another person.

Jerome O. McBeth, 34, of Hibbing, was killed, while Jamien Q. Stukey, 25, also of Hibbing, was shot and treated at Fairview Range Medical Center, then released, police said.

Callers to 911 in the Iron Range city reported shots being fired Tuesday night in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue E. Authorities have not explained the circumstances surrounding the gunfire.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement that Spann may have traveled to St. Paul, where he has relatives.

Spann should be considered armed and dangerous, and he should not be approached, the agency added.

His criminal history in Minnesota includes two convictions for illegal gun possession and two for driving after his license was suspended.

Anyone with information about Spann’s whereabouts is urged to 911 or Hibbing police at (218) 263-3601.