Authorities on Wednesday identified the man who was shot to death over the weekend in north Minneapolis.

Prince R. Arnold, 32, of St. Paul, suffered multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning in a home in the 3800 block of Lyndale Avenue N., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said Wednesday that no arrests have been made in connection with Arnold’s death.

Other people were in the home when the shots were fired, according to police.

Several gunshots were reported to authorities as coming from the upper unit of the multifamily building, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Police have said they do not believe that the shooting was a random act.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous, and anyone providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.