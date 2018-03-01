Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead this week on the edge of downtown.
Frankie J. Golden, 42, of St. Paul, was wounded early Tuesday evening in the 700 block of E. 18th Street, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office. Golden less than an hour later at nearby Hennepin County Medical Center.
No arrests have been announced.
Golden was shot in the chest, the medical examiner’s office added.
Police said Golden exchanged words and got into a fight with someone and was shot.
Anyone with information about Tuesday’s incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
