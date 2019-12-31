Authorities have identified the man who was run over by a pickup truck driver along an east-central Minnesota highway.

Michael A. Yost, 33, of Balsam Lake, Wis., was hit late Saturday afternoon while walking “near or in the traffic lanes” of Hwy. 48 about a mile east of Hinckley, according to a State Patrol statement.

The driver, 60-year-old Edward L. St. John, of Hinckley, was not hurt.

The patrol has yet to explain the circumstances leading up to the collision.