Authorities have identified the man who was run over by a pickup truck driver along an east-central Minnesota highway.
Michael A. Yost, 33, of Balsam Lake, Wis., was hit late Saturday afternoon while walking “near or in the traffic lanes” of Hwy. 48 about a mile east of Hinckley, according to a State Patrol statement.
The driver, 60-year-old Edward L. St. John, of Hinckley, was not hurt.
The patrol has yet to explain the circumstances leading up to the collision.
