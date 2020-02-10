Authorities on Monday identified the man who was run over and killed at a Bloomington intersection last week.
Solomon Kelkle, 63, suffered fatal injuries when a motorist hit him about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 98th Street and Grand Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Kelkle died two days later at HCMC, the examiner’s office said.
Police said Monday that Kelkle was walking in a crosswalk but while the “don’t walk” signal was illuminated when the vehicle hit him.
The driver stopped immediately and cooperated with law enforcement at the scene.
