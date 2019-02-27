Authorities have identified the man shot and killed by police Tuesday after they responded to a domestic disturbance call near Alexandria, Minn.

Tyler Schmidtbauer, 27, died from multiple gunshot wounds sustained during an interaction with two Douglas County sheriff’s deputies early Tuesday in Miltona, Minn., a town of about 400 residents roughly 15 miles northeast of Alexandria.

Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen said Tuesday that the two deputies responded to the domestic disturbance call about 5:15 a.m. and at one point, a deputy discharged his weapon. Wolbersen did not say what caused the deputy to fire.

Schmidtbauer died a short time later, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office.

The deputies have been placed on administrative leave as the county sheriff’s office and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigate the case.

No further details will be released until after investigators complete their interviews, a BCA spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Schmidtbauer has a long criminal history, including convictions for violating an order of protection; theft; driving while under the influence; assault; obstructing a peace officer, and fleeing a peace officer.

On the day of his death, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest on a probation violation stemming from one of his felony convictions.