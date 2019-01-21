ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by a police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park.
The shooting happened Saturday night when officers responded to a domestic dispute call at an apartment complex. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 35-year-old Matthew Tuhkanen of Anoka.
No bystanders or officers were hurt. The officer who shot Tuhkanen has been placed on standard administrative leave. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
