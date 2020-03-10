Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was fatally shot last week by his girlfriend in the Maple Grove home they shared.

Don’Juan T. Butler, 30, was shot multiple times on Thursday, and Stephanie L. Clark, 29, stands charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder with intent.

Butler suffered gunshot wounds to his back, side and the back of his head, according to the complaint.

A witness told police that she heard loud bangs before Clark and her 5-year-old son knocked on her door, the charging document read.

“He’s dead,” Clark allegedly told the witness. “I shot him because he hit me.”

Clark explained to police that Butler had confronted her because she spoke to another man at a store and that he punched her in the stomach, the complaint said.

Clark said she followed Butler into the bedroom and when he turned around, she fired the revolver until it ran out of bullets, striking him seven to eight times in the chest, according to the complaint.

She used another gun to shoot him up to three times in the head because “she ‘wanted him to stop talking,’ ” the complaint continued.