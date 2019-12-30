Authorities on Monday identified the driver who died in a crash over the weekend in Stearns County.
Jeffery G. Kalis, 33, of Bowlus, Minn., crashed his vehicle early Saturday into trees about 6 miles east of Holdingford near 125th Avenue and 440th Street, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A caller spotted the wreck about 4:20 a.m. and notified law enforcement. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found Kalis partly ejected from his vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.
