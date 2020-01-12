MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Authorities have released the name of an 80-year-old woman who died in a fire at her home in Maple Grove.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as Margaret West. The medical examiner said West died of injuries suffered in the Thursday night fire in the northwestern Minneapolis suburb.

Officials said the fire was too intense for firefighters to enter the house. West lived alone and used a wheelchair.

The Maple Grove Fire Department and the state fire marshal's office continue to investigate the fire.