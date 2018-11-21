One of two teenagers run over while in a crosswalk in St. Francis was in critical condition Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Hwy. 47 and Pederson Drive about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, when the car heading north on Hwy. 47 hit the two 14-year-olds, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaia J. Bollmann, of Oak Grove, was in critical condition at HCMC, while Annelise L. Lamotte, of Nowthen, was in serious condition, the Sheriff’s Office said. Both attend St. Francis Middle School.

The car’s driver was identified as 62-year-old Daniel L. Geiger, of nearby Isanti, was not hurt.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators do not suspect Geiger of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time. They added that he is cooperating with authorities.

More than 6,300 people have signed an online petition started in the wake of the girls being injured in hopes that the intersection in front of the school and near a McDonald’s and other retail outlets can be made safer with either a pedestrian overpass or traffic lights.

“We have an intersection in our town that currently has a crosswalk across a 4-lane highway with a speed limit of 50 mph,” the petition begins. “This intersection is used mostly by students from the middle school and high school who walk or ride their bikes to school and home. We need more than just a crosswalk with flashing lights.

“As I write this petition, there are two middle school girls who have been hit by a car,” the petition continued. “This is not the first pedestrian accident, not to mention vehicle accidents. This cannot continue to happen!”