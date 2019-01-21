KOHLER, Wis. — Authorities have identified two people who died in a crash on Interstate 43 in Kohler.
Police say 20-year-old Shawnie Silas-Grode of Green Bay and 58-year-old Heidi Martiny of Forestville died Friday night when the car they were in went off the road and struck a tree.
Two other people in the car were injured.
Authorities say roads were snow-covered and slippery at the time of the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
His wife thought he was kidding. Now Mound man makes living as bladesmith
Jason Kraus has competed in TV shows and runs a business in Carver.
Local
CNN's Don Lemon delivers message of 'be yourself' at MLK Jr. celebration
Breakfast at the Armory kicked off the local remembrance of the great civil rights pioneer.
Local
In St. Paul, astronaut Mae Jemison recalls MLK's 'revolutionary' words
Local MLK events included breakfast with CNN's Don Lemon and an Ordway celebration of women of color in science.
Local
Twin Cities brace for snow, bitter cold
The metro area's barren landscape could get 2 to 5 inches, and temps are going to plummet.
Local
Former Richfield Mayor Loren Law advised cities, school districts and companies across Minnesota
Tom Hedges was working as St. Peter’s city administrator when Loren Law showed up at the 27-year-old’s doorstep in 1976 with a pitch: Would he…