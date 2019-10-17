CROOKSTON, Minn. — Authorities have released the names of two people killed when their SUV collided with a semi-truck in northwestern Minnesota.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Jacob Anderson of Fertile was driving the compact SUV that collided with the semi at an intersection near Crookston on Tuesday.

Anderson and his passenger, 33-year-old Alison Reierson of Winger, died at the scene.

KFGO Radio reports the semi driver was not hurt.