DENVER — Authorities say they found several firearms in the apartment of a man who killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy and wounded four other officers.
Douglas County sheriff's spokeswoman Lauren Lekander on Thursday declined to describe the number or type of weapons found in 37-year-old Matthew Riehl's apartment.
Riehl opened fire on deputies who responded to a 911 call he made from his apartment early Sunday. Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed before SWAT team members killed Riehl.
Police reports and a Veterans Affairs Department document say Riehl had suffered from mental illness for at least 2½ years.
Police in Laramie, Wyoming, say Riehl bought at least 11 firearms there between 2010 and 2013. Lekander declined to say whether any of those weapons were in his apartment.
