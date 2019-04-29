BERLIN — German authorities are investigating after police found thousands of liters (gallons) of harmful chemicals and gas containers stored in a depot in western Germany.

German news agency dpa reported Monday that firefighters discovered the containers Sunday in a storehouse in Preussisch Oldendorf, near the city of Bielefeld, while extinguishing a cable fire in the facility.

Dpa reported that the building's owner had sublet it to another person, who is now being sought by police. There were no further details on that person.

Police said they're also investigating why the material was stored in the building and its intended use.

The building was seized by police and the chemicals will be removed by specialists.

The 35,000 liters (9,245 gallons) of chemicals include sulfuric acid, sodium hydroxide solution and phosphoric acid.