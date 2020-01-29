SAN DIEGO — U.S. authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border, stretching more than three-quarters of a mile from Tijuana, Mexico, into the San Diego area.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release that the tunnel originates in an industrial area in Mexico and extends a total of 4,309 feet. (1,313 meters).
Following the discovery in late August 2019, Mexican law enforcement identified the tunnel entrance and members of the San Diego Tunnel Task Force began mapping the tunnel from Mexico, the agency said.
The next longest tunnel in the U.S. was discovered in San Diego in 2014. It was 2,966 feet (904 meters) long.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Bond denied for officer in handcuffed man's fatal shooting
A judge denied bond Wednesday for a Maryland police officer who has been charged with murder after being accused of fatally shooting a handcuffed man in his patrol car.
National
Georgia State Patrol fires 30-plus new troopers for cheating
An entire graduating class of the Georgia State Patrol's Trooper School has been fired or resigned amid a cheating scandal, the state's public safety chief said Wednesday.
National
Ex-officer gets 14 years for killing unarmed black man
A white former Alabama police officer who killed an unarmed black man in 2016 was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison.
National
Pest, drugs, guns discovered at Michigan-Canada crossings
Federal agents in Michigan discovered an invasive beetle when a college student entered the U.S. from Canada last year, the first time that the voracious khapra beetle has been detected at a northern border, authorities said Wednesday.
National
Authorities find longest Southwest border smuggling tunnel
U.S. authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border, stretching more than three-quarters of a mile from Tijuana, Mexico, into the San Diego area.