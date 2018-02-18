MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities say a 27-year-old pregnant woman missing for more than two weeks has been found dead in the woods in northern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the body of Kara Blevins was discovered about 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the Chippewa National Forest, not far from her hometown of Akeley.

Blevins was last seen on Feb. 2 walking along a road in Akeley. Authorities say she left without a phone, car, money or extra clothing.

The case remains under investigation. No further details have been released.