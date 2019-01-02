A SWAT team descended upon a neighborhood in White Bear Township on New Year’s Day responding to reports of an armed man at a home, and later discovered two men dead inside.

Around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 5400 block of Centerville Road in White Bear Township.

When they arrived, they saw individuals fleeing the home for fear of their safety.

SWAT members swept the property and found two deceased men inside the home, said Cmdr. John Eastham.

No gunfire was exchanged with authorities and none of the surviving individuals were injured, he said.

Authorities are no longer looking for suspects, and Eastham said the public is not in danger.

He declined to say whether the suspect in the shooting was one of the dead men.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

This is a breaking news story. Go to startribune.com for updates.