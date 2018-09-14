PITTSBURGH — Robbing a Store 101: Take the money and run — but not before checking your getaway car's gas tank.

Authorities say a man's bid to rob a Pittsburgh pharmacy was foiled because his car had no gas.

Police say 39-year-old Anthony Scolieri fled the pharmacy Wednesday with a small amount of cash and got into the vehicle. But when he couldn't drive away, he tried to run away on foot but was soon confronted by police.

Authorities say Scolieri showed a cashier a pistol when he demanded cash. But they say the weapon was a fake, and authorities recovered the stolen cash.

Scolieri faces three counts of robbery and one count of possession of an instrument of crime. It wasn't known Friday if he's retained an attorney.