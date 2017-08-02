The teenage driver who severely injured a construction worker Monday in East Bethel was checking a notice on her phone at the time of the incident, Anoka County authorities said.

Laura Elena Soto Silva was holding a sign near the intersection of 7th Street and 237th Avenue NE. when she was hit by the 19-year-old driver around 1:10 p.m. She was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis where she was in critical condition on Wednesday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Silva, 33, of Fergus Falls, was being treated for multiple blunt force injuries said Capt. Paul Sommer of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

“She has lots of damage and is going to need many surgeries,” Silva’s fiancé, Ryan Berg, wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to raise money to cover medical bills. “Most importantly, she had no head trauma.”

Berg said the doctors feel confident that the injuries Silva sustained have stabilized.

The driver, identified by authorities as Jordan Paulus, told investigators she was checking a notice on her phone at the time of the crash, Sommer said.

Paulus has not been cited or charged with an offense.

The case remains under the investigation by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol Reconstruction team. When the investigation is complete, the case will be reviewed by the Anoka County attorney’s office, who will decide if charges are warranted, Sommer said.