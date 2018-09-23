PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — Authorities in western Minnesota have discovered a buried body after a man reported an incident at his home.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says the man come to the sheriff's office Friday afternoon to report the incident at his home north of Pelican Rapids. The man told authorities there was a dead person at that location.
Authorities secured the scene and found the body of a 28-year-old man buried on the property.
No names were released. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the ongoing investigation.
