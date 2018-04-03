INGRAM, Pa. — Authorities say a Pennsylvania couple ran a brothel out of a residence where three young children were living.

Ingram police say 26-year-old Brittany Patrick and her 27-year-old boyfriend, Lukas Trout, face child endangerment charges. Patrick is also charged with prostitution, while Trout also faces a conspiracy charge.

Authorities say they learned of the brothel after receiving complaints from Patrick's neighbors. Investigators soon discovered an ad Patrick had placed on an adult website.

The probe culminated Friday when an undercover officer went to Patrick's apartment and Trout allegedly welcomed him and directed him to a bedroom.

Patrick and Trout are the parents of an 18-month-old child who lives in the apartment. Authorities say the children of Patrick's roommate, ages 8 and 10, were also allegedly present while prostitution was actively occurring.