SPARTA, Wis. — A southwestern Wisconsin couple accused of keeping children in cages has been charged with reckless endangerment, child neglect and false imprisonment.
Monroe County authorities filed nine felony counts apiece against 46-year-old Travis Lanier Headrick and 39-year-old Amy Michelle Headrick on Monday. Authorities arrested them Friday after receiving evidence that they were keeping children in makeshift cages at a home in the Village of Melvina. Authorities searched the home and found the children.
According to the complaint, a detective said five children were in the house — four adopted and one biological. When authorities entered they found one child in a horse trough secured with zip-ties and another child in a locked cage.
Amy Headrick said the children were caged to protect themselves.
Bail was set at $20,000 apiece at their bond hearings Monday. They're due back in court Sept. 6.
