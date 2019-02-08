FLEETWOOD, Pa. — A Pennsylvania school has been shuttered after 12 people were sickened there by carbon monoxide.
Fleetwood Area Schools Superintendent Greg Miller says a community theater group was practicing for a play in the district's middle school when group members started getting sick around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Twelve people were treated at hospitals and are expected to recover. Authorities eventually determined that carbon monoxide caused the problems, and classes there were canceled Friday as a precaution.
The rest of the districts' schools were not affected.
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the carbon monoxide issues.
