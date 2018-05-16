A puff of marijuana smoke in a western Minnesota bar is suspected of triggering an ambush beating that left a small-town firefighter dead and four perpetrators still at large 11 days later, according to newly filed court documents.

Steven Hlinsky was found shortly before 1 a.m. May 5 bleeding from the nose and ear on the sidewalk outside the Muddy Boot Bar in his hometown of Forada, about 7 miles south of Alexandria, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

No arrests have been announced, but the documents name the four men who investigators say came to the bar together and left Hlinsky with bleeding on the brain, broken facial and skull bones and a detached retina.

Hlinsky, 46, was taken to Douglas County Hospital and then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. He was released Friday and died Sunday at his home, the Sheriff's Office said.

Search warrant affidavits filed Monday by law enforcement were seeking court permission to go through two of the suspects' cellphones in pursuit of information about the beating.

Based on video surveillance and witness accounts, the filings also lay out what authorities suspect happened inside the bar and a glimpse into how the violence unfolded just outside.

Steven W. Hlinsky

One of the men inside the bar blew marijuana smoke at Hlinsky. Hlinsky tried to escort the man outside through the main door. The man put Hlinsky in a headlock as the door opened, and a second suspect grabbed Hlinsky's right arm.

A bartender and one of Hlinsky's friends immediately went outside and saw a third suspect backing away from where Hlinsky lay. All four men in the group, three of them 33 years old and the fourth 40, fled before law enforcement arrived.

A sheriff's sergeant caught up with one suspect, who said he was 40 feet from where the beating occurred and didn't see anything. He later changed his account and said he was on his phone during the assault and "everything happened so fast, it was just a blur," the court document read.

An online fundraising page started by Kelli Hlinsky on behalf of the family said that her father-in-law, best known as "Beaver," was out for an "average night when things turned for the worst."

Beaver Hlinsky lived on a fifth-generation grain farm south of Forada, a town of slightly fewer than 200, along with carrying out the fire and rescue responsibilities as he had done for 28 years. He has a son and daughter.

Three members of Hlinsky's own Fire and Rescue unit tended to him at the scene, and unit members joined sheriff's deputies and ambulance personnel when they were called to his home on the day their assistant chief died.

The three unit members who first rushed to his aid will be among the pallbearers for Hlinsky's funeral at 1 p.m. Saturday at Alexandria Covenant Church.

Along with son, Dominic, and daughter, Abby, Hlinsky is survived by his mother Dorothy, and brothers Allan and Jon.