ATHENS, Ala. — Alabama investigators say a man kept a caged "attack squirrel" in his apartment and fed it methamphetamine to ensure it stayed aggressive.
The News Courier reports authorities are seeking 35-year-old Mickey Paulk on multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance.
Law enforcement was warned of the animal prior to executing a search warrant of the Athens home Monday.
It's illegal in Alabama to have a pet squirrel. Officials from the state's Department of Conservation recommended releasing the animal, which deputies did successfully.
A spokesman for the Limestone County Sherriff's Office says there was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth.
