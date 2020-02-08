CLINTON, Miss. — Seven people have been killed in a house fire early Saturday in central Mississippi, authorities said.
The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. in Clinton, which is outside Jackson, Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge told local news outlets.
The victims, whose names were not immediately released, ranged in age from 1 to 33, Blackledge said.
No other details were immediately available.
