PHILLIPS, Wis. — Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin.
The Price County Sheriff's Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips.
WSAW-TV (http://bit.ly/2sgjhQI ) reports that the crash victims were all adults, but no names have been released.
The sheriff's office says the plane had left from Chicago and was heading to Canada on a fishing trip.
National Transportation Safety Board investigators say there was a discussion between the pilot of the plane and air traffic controllers about "local weather phenomenon." Soon after, the aircraft dropped off radar.
