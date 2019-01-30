VANCOUVER, Wash. — Authorities say there are now 38 confirmed cases of measles in an outbreak in the Pacific Northwest.
The confirmed cases are mostly centered in southwest Washington state, but include two people who travelled to Hawaii and another who went to Bend, Oregon.
Clark County Public Health said in a statement Wednesday there are also 13 suspected cases. Of the confirmed cases most patients are under age 10. Thirty-four were not immunized against the disease.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee last week declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak, which authorities have said could last for months.
