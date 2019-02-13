WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Authorities say two women sitting in a car were shot and wounded in northeastern Pennsylvania.
But it's not yet known what sparked the shooting in Wilkes-Barre, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say the victims — identified only as two Scranton residents ages 19 and 20 — were found in a car that was stopped in the roadway near a gas station. Both had been shot in the back.
One of the women was unresponsive while the other was conscious and alert. Both were being treated at hospitals, but further details on their injuries and conditions were not disclosed.
The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
