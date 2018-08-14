NEW YORK — The author of a best-seller about the Columbine school shooting is working on a book about Parkland.
Harper announced Tuesday that Dave Cullen's "Parkland" is scheduled to come out in February, timed to the one-year anniversary of the massacre at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. According to Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, Cullen "burrows into the hearts" of the Parkland student survivors as the follows their lives in the months after the shooting.
Cullen's "Columbine" came out in 2009, a decade after the Colorado shooting, and spent several weeks on The New York Times' best-seller list. He has been writing about Parkland for Vanity Fair.
