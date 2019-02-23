BERLIN — Local media are reporting that an avalanche has likely buried several people in Austria near the German border.

German public broadcaster BR reported the avalanche hit Saturday and a rescue mission was underway in the Austrian town of Reutte.

BR reported that several roads were blocked off and emergency staff was flown in with helicopters. Firefighters, police and search dogs were also on the scene, looking for people buried in the snow.

Police in Reutte could not immediately be reached for comment.