BERLIN — Austrian-born film producer Eric Pleskow, who was involved in the making of Hollywood hits including "Platoon," ''Rocky" and "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," has died at the age of 95.

The Viennale film festival said on its website that Pleskow died Tuesday without providing further details. He became the festival's president in 1998.

Born Erich Pleskoff to a Jewish merchant in Vienna, Pleskow and his family fled Nazi persecution shortly before the outbreak of World War II, eventually reaching the United States. After training as a film editor, Pleskow was drafted into the U.S. Army and returned to Europe, where he was involved in rebuilding the famed Bavaria Studios after the war.

He later joined United Artists, rising to become the studio's president before co-founding Orion Pictures in 1978.