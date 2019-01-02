BERLIN — Police say an 81-year-old woman died and her husband was injured after a freight train hit their car at a crossing in northern Austria.
The accident happened on Wednesday morning at Micheldorf, between Salzburg and Vienna. Police said in a statement that the husband, also age 81, drove the car onto the crossing for reasons that remained unclear and stopped between the closed barriers. His wife was in the passenger seat.
The train diver braked hard but was unable to avoid a collision that dragged the car some 170 (560 feet) meters along the track.
