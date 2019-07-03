BERLIN — Police say a collision between a freight train and a car in southeastern Austria killed two people.
The collision happened at a crossing near the small town of Wildon on Wednesday. Police spokesman Fritz Grundnig told the Austria Press Agency that a man and a woman in the car were killed.
The car was pushed some 100 meters (nearly 330 feet) along the track by the train. It was not immediately clear why the car was on the tracks at the crossing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Satellite images show bombed migrant center
The Latest on developments in Libya, where an airstrike on a migrant detention center in Tripoli killed at least 40 people. (all times local):
World
Senior Sri Lanka officials ordered detained over bombing
A Sri Lankan magistrate ordered the detention of the country's suspended police chief and its former defense secretary on Wednesday, a day after they were arrested for alleged negligence leading to Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 250 people at churches and hotels.
World
France's rigorous 'bac' hit by leaks with 12 students held
A dozen students in France are being questioned by judicial authorities for leaking math questions for the country's rigorous baccalaureate exam for high school students.
World
Delta crew detains passenger; plane returns to Puerto Rico
A Delta Air Lines crew detained a passenger who tried to enter the cockpit in an incident that forced a New York-bound plane to return to Puerto Rico on Wednesday, authorities said.
World
In Libya, a rogues' gallery of militias
The airstrike that hit a detention center for migrants near the Libyan capital early Wednesday killing more than 40 people and wounding dozens has raised concerns about the European Union's policy of partnering with Libyan militias to prevent migrants from crossing the Mediterranean.