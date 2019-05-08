CANBERRA, Australia — The Chinese diaspora in Australia are being wooed like never before by political parties who see them as key to winning critical seats that could decide a general election next week.

Both Prime Minister Scott Morrison and opposition leader Bill Shorten have opened WeChat accounts to reach large Chinese populations with political messages. The opposition center-left Labor Party has cried foul, confirming on Wednesday it complained to WeChat's owner Tencent that China's largest social media platform is being exploited by opponents who generate fake news.

Morrison on Wednesday denied his conservative Liberal Party was behind misleading WeChat posts and doctored accounts that target Labor policies on refugees and taxes.

Labor lawmaker Penny Wong on Tuesday cited media reports that the Liberal Party was linked to fake campaign news.