ANTHONY, Kan. — Authorities say a photographer from Australia died in a crash in southern Kansas.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Dale Sharpe, of Tugun, in Queensland, died in the crash Thursday in Harper County.
Sharpe hit a deer on Kansas 42, disabling his car. When the vehicle's engine began billowing smoke, Sharpe got out of the car and went into a nearby ditch to wait for help.
The patrol says a driver trying to avoid hitting Shaper's vehicle steered his car into the ditch, hitting the photographer.
Sharpe died at Harper County Community hospital. The other driver was not hurt.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Pregnant woman, 3 others wounded in Chicago shooting
Chicago police say a 22-year-old pregnant woman is in critical condition after she and three other people were shot and wounded at an apartment complex on the city's South Side.
National
Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds GOP's lame-duck laws
Wisconsin's conservative-controlled Supreme Court on Friday upheld lame-duck laws limiting the powers of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, handing Republican lawmakers a resounding victory.
National
New York lawmakers OK pot decriminalization
Lawmakers in New York state have voted to eliminate criminal penalties for public possession and use of marijuana after efforts to legalize pot stalled.
National
Roy Moore running for Senate despite discouragement from GOP
Alabama Republican Roy Moore, a former judge who defiantly opposed gay marriage and defended the public display of the Ten Commandments, has jumped into the race for a U.S. Senate seat he lost under a cloud of accusations to a Democrat two years ago.
National
Mueller report aired on stage but there's no packed house
It didn't play to a packed house. But the Mueller report has been aired on stage in Maine.Art met reality when actors from the Ten…