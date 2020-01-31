women's final kenin vs. Halep

On Saturday (2:30 a.m., ESPN), Sofia Kenin will take on Garbine Muguruza for the women's singles title at the Australian Open. Kenin, a 21-year-old American who came into the tournament ranked 15th, is the latest example of the current parity and variety in the women's game. She is the eighth woman to reach her first Grand Slam final since Serena Williams won her most recent major title, at the 2017 Australian Open. In the past 11 Grand Slam tournaments, nine different women have captured the championship, including seven who were first-time major winners. (*= first-time Grand Slam singles finalist; bold = first-time major champion).

2017 French Open: Jelena Ostapenko* def. Simona Halep

2017 Wimbledon: Garbine Muguruza def. Venus Williams

2017 US Open: Sloane Stephens* def. Madison Keys*

2018 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki def. Halep

2018 French Open: Halep def. Stephens

2018 Wimbledon: Angelique Kerber def. Serena Williams

2018 US Open: Naomi Osaka* def. S. Williams

2019 Australian Open: Osaka def. Petra Kvitova

2019 French Open: Ashleigh Barty* def. Marketa Vondrousova*

2019 Wimbledon: Halep def. S. Williams

2019 U.S. Open: Bianca Andreescu* def. S. Williams

