BRISBANE, Australia — Australia's prime minister has toured the flood-stricken city of Townsville where two men have been reported missing.
While floodwater receded in Townsville on Tuesday, overnight monsoonal rain caused flash-flooding in communities to the north where authorities have warned residents to move to higher ground.
And police are still searching for two men who were last seen on Monday morning near floodwaters.
Authorities have warned Townsville residents not to swim in flood waters, in which crocodiles and snakes have been spotted.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited a new housing estate where scores of homes had been inundated.
