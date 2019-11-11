CANBERRA, Australia — The most senior Catholic to be found guilty of sexually abusing children will learn on Wednesday whether Australia's highest court will hear his appeal against convictions for molesting abusing two choirboys in a Melbourne cathedral two decades ago.

The High Court of Australia confirmed on Monday that two judges will announce their decision at 9:30 a.m. (22:30 GMT) on whether all seven judges will hear Cardinal George Pell's appeal next year. The names of the two judges who will make the decision won't be announced until Wednesday.

A unanimous Victoria state County Court jury in December found Pope Francis' former finance minister guilty of molesting two 13-year-old choirboys in Melbourne's St. Patrick's Cathedral in the late 1990s shortly after Pell became archbishop of Australia's second-largest city.