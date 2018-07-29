Perhaps you've heard: Hannah Gadsby is angry. And she is amazing.

Gadsby, an Australian comedian, is the creator of "Nanette," a stage show-turned-Netflix special that is lacerating in its fury about how women, gays and anyone else who might behave or look "other" are treated, dismissed and silenced. She is unflinching about the abuse that they endure and the cultural norms that enable it.

"Nanette" has become an international sensation, the most talked-about, written-about and shared comedy act in years, exquisitely timed to the #MeToo era. And in its success Gadsby has perhaps pointed the art form of stand-up in a new direction.

The response to the show is "beyond my comprehension," Gadsby said one recent morning after arriving from Australia the night before. She was tired, not just from the trip but also from the strain imposed by her performance style.

"I have built a career out of self-deprecating humor, and I don't want to do that anymore," she says in the Netflix special. "Do you understand what self-deprecation means when it comes from somebody who already exists in the margins? It's not humility. It's humiliation."

The creation of "Nanette" was prompted by Australia's virulent debate on same-sex marriage, which came shortly after Gadsby received a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder and ADHD. Together, she said, those events gave her a new clarity about her life and the torment she suffered and how things might have been different if the world were more accepting of people like her.

Hannah Gadsby in “Nanette.”

"Writing the show, I think I was insane," said Gadsby, 40. "I was a hot mess. I had so much just suddenly crystallize in my head, and I just needed to get it out." The success of the show — it's named for an ex, who, she said, probably hasn't seen it — shows that there is "a huge thirst for other voices."

More than anything she's done in her decade-plus stand-up career, "Nanette" is a manifestation of the way her mind works, she said. Performing it wasn't therapeutic, exactly, because it's so hard to do, she said.

"But overall, it began to hold — some other people were holding my pain, and I've never had that. I've never had that. And that has done a lot of healing, I think."

Country club lessons

In high school, she was a two-time state champion golfer. She started playing as a kid at the country club where her mother worked as a cleaner and where women then were not permitted to be full-fledged members. They could play only at times that wouldn't interfere with the men. Sometimes they had to stop and serve the male members tea.

Even in competition, she was made to understand a woman's place. When one of her brothers won a tournament, she noticed, he was awarded golf equipment, things that encouraged him to keep at the game. "I would win casserole dishes and vases," she said. "I was basically winning stuff for my dowry."

Spending a lot of time at the country club shaped her worldview in another way, too, as she watched how her feisty mother was denigrated at work, "always told she's being a mouthy, stupid woman."

But confronting such issues seemed exhausting. Instead, "I learned how to disappear," Gadsby said. "I was invisible. I learned very early on. Well into my adult life, I was easily forgotten in a room, which meant I heard — I hear a lot."

She still is soft-spoken, not the kind to own the space. A brief stint leading museum tours ended because her charges just wandered off. "I'm not a natural leader," she admitted.

She worked at a bookshop and as a movie projectionist, then became an itinerant farmhand. In her late 20s, on a whim, she entered an open-mic competition at a comedy festival. Though shy, she knew she was funny. "It's how I participated in life without participating," she said.

She felt preternaturally comfortable onstage. "I'm frightened of smaller interactions, but I could talk to a large room almost immediately, which is, you know, a backward wiring," she said.

In retrospect, she realizes that her inability to engage with the world in standard fashion was related to her autism. The diagnosis enabled her to reconcile the conflicts that had confounded and frustrated her. "Like, I've got an incredibly high IQ, but I can't read a bus timetable."

As she began doing comedy, her parents (her father is a retired math teacher) and siblings (she is the youngest of five) rallied around her, including helping to pay her rent. To navigate the neurotypical world, she now knows, "I always need external scaffolding."

Gadsby's family was aware of some of the trauma she had been through, but when they came to see "Nanette" early on, she modified it because, she said, it was "unfair to subject them to that kind of sucker punch in a roomful of strangers."

Besides, it's not about assigning blame. Her goal is to move forward and change a toxic and predatory culture.

"I don't want people playing detectives in my world," she said. "That's like trauma porn — like, let's go back and solve the crime! And I don't think that that's helpful at all, because that still keeps things centered on the trauma."