MELBOURNE, Australia — The most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of child sex abuse faces his first night in custody following a sentencing hearing on Wednesday that will decide his punishment for molesting two choirboys in a Melbourne cathedral two decades ago.

Victoria state County Court jury unanimously convicted Cardinal George Pell in December of abusing the two 13-year-olds in a rear room of St. Patrick's Cathedral in 1996 weeks after becoming archbishop of Australia's second largest city.

But unusually, Pell wasn't taken into custody immediately because he had surgery listed in Sydney to have both knees replaced.

Chief Judge Peter Kidd continued Pell's bail until his sentencing hearing, but warned Pell that did not indicate he would avoid a custodial sentence.

In October, Francis removed Pell as a member of his informal cabinet. Pell remains prefect of the Vatican's economy ministry, but his five-year term expires this year and is not expected to be renewed.

Pell faces a potential 50 years in prison for five convictions of sexual penetration and indecent acts involving the boys. Pell's convictions and details of his crimes had been suppressed by a court order until Tuesday.

Pell faced an abusive crowd as he entered court half an hour before his hearing was scheduled.

"I hope you burn in hell!" one man shouted while pushing against a cluster of police officers trying to shield the cardinal as he walked into the courthouse. "You're a pedophile! You're a criminal! You're a monster!"

Pell's lawyers have lodged an appeal against his convictions and will apply for bail in the Court of Appeal later Wednesday. No date has been set for an appeal hearing.

Pedophiles awaiting sentence in Victoria would normally be sent to a remand prison after they are convicted.

Kidd will not announce Pell's sentence on Wednesday, but he has yet to announce a date.

Pell's lawyer Robert Richter said on Tuesday a custodial sentence is inevitable. But it is not clear whether any sentence would be served in a prison or home detention.

Acting Holy See spokesman Alessandro Gisotti read a statement to reporters Tuesday at the Vatican, saying Francis has confirmed "precautionary measures" already taken against Pell, including a ban on his celebrating Mass in public and "as is the rule, contact in any way or form with minors."

The victim who testified at Pell's trial said after the conviction was revealed that he has experienced "shame, loneliness, depression and struggle." In his statement, the man said it had taken him years to understand the impact the assault had on his life.

Pell had maintained his innocence throughout, describing the accusations as "vile and disgusting conduct."

The revelations came in the same month that the Vatican announced Francis approved the expulsion from the priesthood of a former high-ranking American cardinal, Theodore McCarrick, for sexual abuse of minors and adults.

The convictions were also confirmed days after Francis concluded his extraordinary summit of Catholic leaders summoned to Rome for a tutorial on preventing clergy sexual abuse and protecting children from predator priests.

Australia's ranking bishop, Mark Coleridge, who delivered the homily at the final Mass of the summit, said Pell's convictions "shocked many across Australia and around the world, including the Catholic Bishops of Australia."