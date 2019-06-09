– Ash Barty decided to take a break from tennis in 2014 to play cricket, perhaps reasonable for an Australian. After almost two years away, she returned to the tennis tour, and that career choice paid off in a big way Saturday with her first Grand Slam title.

The No. 8-seeded Barty took control right at the start of the French Open final and never really let go, beating unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-3.

"I played the perfect match today," Barty said.

Pretty close to it, particularly at the start.

She raced to a 4-0 lead and then held on, showing that she learned her lesson after blowing a 5-0 edge in the opening set of her quarterfinal victory a day earlier over another unseeded teenager, 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova.

Barty wound up with a 27-10 edge in winners against a far shakier Vondrousova and became the first Australian to win the trophy at Roland Garros since Margaret Court in 1973.

Neither Barty, 23, nor Vondrousova had played in a Grand Slam final before. Neither had even been in a major semifinal until this week, either.

Barty hadn't even been past the fourth round in her first 17 Slam appearances before getting to the quarterfinals in front of a supportive home crowd at the Australian Open in January.

But she truly looked the part Saturday, with her formidable sliced backhand creating openings that she took advantage of with her topspin forehand, which produced 11 of her winners.

"She gave me a lesson today," said Vondrousova, who is ranked 38th. "I didn't really feel good today, because she didn't let me play my game."

First, Barty had to get back to playing her own game, and it turns out that game is tennis.

After the U.S. Open five years ago, Barty walked away from professional tennis. She had been a successful junior, winning the 2011 Wimbledon girls' title, and had played in three doubles finals by then, too.

But her time in cricket gave her a chance to reconsider how she wanted to approach her other sport, and she returned to the WTA in 2016.

"I needed time to step away, to live a normal life because this tennis life certainly isn't normal." she said. "I think I needed time to grow as a person, to mature."

The payoff came Saturday. "It's been a magical two weeks," Barty said.