CANBERRA, Australia — Wildfires have left a firefighter seriously injured and destroyed several homes in an early start to the fire danger season in southeast Australia.
The Rural Fire Service says a 66-year-old volunteer firefighter suffered serious burns on Friday while fighting a blaze near the New South Wales state town of Tenterfield.
The firefighter, Neville Smith, has been flown to a hospital in the Queensland state capital, Brisbane, where his condition was listed Saturday as critical but stable.
Officials say 110 wildfires have been raging across the neighboring states of Queensland and New South Wales since Friday. At least 21 homes have been lost.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
US teen lawyer drops call for release in officer slain case
The lawyer for one of two American teenagers being held in the slaying of an Italian police officer says he has dropped a request for his client to be released.
World
Iran now using advanced centrifuges, violating nuclear deal
Iran has begun using an array of advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium in violation of its 2015 nuclear deal, a spokesman said Saturday, warning that Europe has little time left to offer new terms to save the accord.
World
Hong Kong braces for airport protests after overnight unrest
Hong Kong authorities limited airport transport services and controlled access to terminals on Saturday to prevent a second straight weekend of disruption following overnight demonstrations that turned violent.
World
Pakistan hosts Afghanistan, China for wide-ranging talks
Pakistan is hosting the third round of trilateral talks with Afghanistan and China to cover trade, counterterrorism and ending Afghanistan's 18-year war.
World
The Latest: Iran seizes foreign towboat, detains 12 crew
The Latest on tensions in the Persian Gulf region between the U.S. and Iran (all times local):