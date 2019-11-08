CANBERRA, Australia — An official says three people are missing, 35 people are injured and more than 100 homes have been destroyed by wildfires razing Australia's drought-stricken east coast.
Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told Nine Network television on Saturday that firefighters battled 90 fires burning across Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, over Friday night with the most intense in the northeast.
He says 16 firefighters are among the 35 people injured.
