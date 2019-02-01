ADELAIDE, Australia — John Millman and Alex de Minaur gave Australia a 2-0 lead over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Davis Cup qualifying on Friday.
Millman defeated Damir Dzumhur 6-3 6-2 in the opening singles match at Adelaide's Memorial Drive and De Minaur followed with a 6-3 7-6 (0) victory against Mirza Basic.
Play concludes Saturday with a doubles match and reverse singles.
Under the new Davis Cup format, the best-of-three matches will be played over two days. Australia is among the countries vying for 12 remaining spots in the 18-team final in Madrid in November.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Shiffrin leads final GS before worlds after first run
Mikaela Shiffrin leads the final women's World Cup giant slalom before the world championships by nearly a half-second after the opening run Friday.
MN United
Qatar to play in Asian Cup final after UAE protest dismissed
Qatar has been cleared to play in Friday's Asian Cup final after a United Arab Emirates protest about possible ineligible players was rejected.
Sports
Tokyo Olympic CEO says no need for Takeda to resign
The chief executive of Tokyo's Olympic organizing committee said Friday there is no need for another top Japanese official to resign despite being investigated in a bribery scandal.
Gophers Football
Following Gophers football year-round, Big Ten action and more
Sports
Australia takes 2-0 Davis Cup lead over Bosnia-Herzegovina
John Millman and Alex de Minaur gave Australia a 2-0 lead over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Davis Cup qualifying on Friday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.