CANBERRA, Australia — Australian police said a man was in custody after an "emergency situation" that prompted the evacuation of Brisbane Airport on Saturday night.
Queensland Police tweeted that there were no reports of injuries to members of the public or police.
The Queensland Police website issued a notice earlier Saturday night that said: "Police have made a declaration under the Public Safety and Preservation Act tonight at Brisbane Airport due an emergency situation."
It said that both Queensland Police and Australian Federal Police responded to the incident.
Police said in addition to the evacuation, airport trains were also suspended.
